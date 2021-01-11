Football
Real Madrid target Camavinga: It's nice when big clubs are interested

By Sacha Pisani

Paris, January 11: Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga admitted "it is nice when a big club is interested" amid ongoing links with La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Camavinga has been tipped to make the move from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes to Madrid, who are long-time admirers of the France sensation.

Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A champions Juventus and Manchester United have also been linked to the 18-year-old midfielder.

"Of course it is nice when a big club is interested in you," Camavinga told Canal as speculation mounts over his future. "[But] me, I keep a cool head.

"I am at Stade Rennais. We will wait until the end of the season.

"We will meet around the table and we will weigh the pros and cons [then]."

Camavinga made his debut for boyhood club Rennes in 2019 and he has quickly emerged as one of football's most sought-after talents.

The Frenchman has one goal and an assist in 17 league appearances this season for fifth-placed Rennes, who are seven points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Lyon following Saturday's 2-2 draw between the clubs.

Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
