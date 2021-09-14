Real Madrid returns to Santiago Bernabeu with a win

Important fixtures
During their brief stay at Di Stefano, Real Madrid clinched the 2019-20 La Liga title, as well as winning important fixtures such as El Clasico and Madrid derby.
In total, including matches in all competitions, Los Blancos played 31 home fixtures in Valdebebas between football's return and now, for a record of 23 wins, four draws and four defeats. That made for a win percentage of 74 only slightly below Real Madrid's all-time home win percentage of 77.
Great excitement
Now, after playing their first three fixtures of the 2021-22 La Liga season on the road, it was finally time for Los Blancos' homecoming and, even if there was still limited capacity due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the fact that fans are returning gradually, there was still great excitement for the weekend's clash with Celta Vigo.
Summer signings David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga were be able to experience the home support of the Bernabeu for the first time, while other stars such as Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could savour the cheers of their fanbase for the first time in over 18 months.
Best stadium
Construction work is still taking place at the stadium, as the redevelopment project is a significant one and will not finish for some time yet.
However, Real Madrid have been able to accelerate the process as they construct what club president Florentino Pérez has said will be the best stadium in the world.
New-look Bernabeu
The new-look Bernabeu will bring increased security, comfort and accessibility for fans, while it will also boast a new roof, a new exterior and new spaces, such as convention rooms, stores, car parking and a new interactive museum.
Most importantly, it will have the special atmosphere that exists at Real Madrid matches as evident from the Celta Vigo fixture.