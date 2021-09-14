Football
Real Madrid returns to Santiago Bernabeu with a win

By
Santiago Bernabeu
For the first time in a year and a half, there was matchday buzz in the Chamartin area of Madrid.

Bengaluru, September 14: Real Madrid returned to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium after a gap of 560 days in resounding fashion as Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in their 5-2 victory against Celta Vigo in the La Liga tie.

Real Madrid had been redeveloping Santiago Bernabeu for the past one-and-a half year, and were playing their home matches at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium during the interregnum.

For the first time in a year and a half, there was matchday buzz in the Chamartin area of Madrid and Benzema made it an occasion to remember for the Madristas.

Bernabeu has not hosted any event since Real Madrid defeated archrivals Barcelona 2-0 in the El Clasico on March 1, 2020.

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck, temporarily halting the football calendar and then preventing fans from attending matches, Real Madrid decided to bring forward the redevelopment work that they had planned for the Bernabeu.

If no football stadium was going to be able to host supporters for a significant period of time, Real Madrid concluded that it made sense to use that time to start with the construction work that they had planned to carry out over the next several off-seasons.

As such, Los Blancos fulfilled their final few 2019-20 home fixtures and all of their 2020-21 home matches at Alfredo Di Stefano in their Valdebebas training complex.

This was the stadium that had been used by the B team and, even if it is a smaller ground, it is a state-of-the-art venue that has 14 booths for TV and radio, dozens more seats for the written press and a media centre, meaning that the broadcasts of Real Madrid's La Liga matches were still of the highest quality.

Important fixtures

During their brief stay at Di Stefano, Real Madrid clinched the 2019-20 La Liga title, as well as winning important fixtures such as El Clasico and Madrid derby.

In total, including matches in all competitions, Los Blancos played 31 home fixtures in Valdebebas between football's return and now, for a record of 23 wins, four draws and four defeats. That made for a win percentage of 74 only slightly below Real Madrid's all-time home win percentage of 77.

Great excitement

Now, after playing their first three fixtures of the 2021-22 La Liga season on the road, it was finally time for Los Blancos' homecoming and, even if there was still limited capacity due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the fact that fans are returning gradually, there was still great excitement for the weekend's clash with Celta Vigo.

Summer signings David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga were be able to experience the home support of the Bernabeu for the first time, while other stars such as Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could savour the cheers of their fanbase for the first time in over 18 months.

Best stadium

Construction work is still taking place at the stadium, as the redevelopment project is a significant one and will not finish for some time yet.

However, Real Madrid have been able to accelerate the process as they construct what club president Florentino Pérez has said will be the best stadium in the world.

New-look Bernabeu

The new-look Bernabeu will bring increased security, comfort and accessibility for fans, while it will also boast a new roof, a new exterior and new spaces, such as convention rooms, stores, car parking and a new interactive museum.

Most importantly, it will have the special atmosphere that exists at Real Madrid matches as evident from the Celta Vigo fixture.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
