Real Madrid's Reinier joins Borussia Dortmund on two-year loan deal

Bengaluru, August 20: Real Madrid's teenager Reinier has signed a two-year loan deal with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at the Bundesliga club till June 20, 2022.
The Brazilian Under-23 international touched down at Real in February, having signed a six-and-a-half year contract through until June, 2026.
The 18-year-old, arrived in Spain from Flamengo, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League, and the Brazilian league last season.
Real Madrid sign Brazilian teenager Reinier Jesus from Flamengo
Reinier's signing proves La Liga's global influence
At Madrid, Reinier played three matches for Real's reserve team, Castilla, scoring two goals and providing one assist.
Although a regular in transfer gossip columns, Reinier remained something of an unknown quantity and a complete rookie in Santiago Bernabeu, given he had played just 15 matches of senior football before joining tem.
"We've been watching Reinier for more than two years," Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc told the club website after inking the deal.
"After a long break from competition, we'll give him the time he needs to get used to German football, and then he'll be an extra option in attack," Zorc added.
Preto e amarelo combina com você! 👌🤩 #BemVindoReinier 🇧🇷 https://t.co/sZA0LkWujK— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 19, 2020
The Brazilian national set-up has closely followed the emergence of Reinier, whose father Mauro Brasilia won the FIFA-endorsed indoor football World Cup with the Brazil national team in Spain in 1985.
Reinier first featured with his country's U-15 side, then scored three goals in four goals at March 2019's U-17 South American championships in Peru.
The Brasilia-born teenager, whose technique and vision recalled former Madrid Galactico and 2012 La Liga winner Kaka, had signed for Madrid despite interest from many of Europe's other top clubs.
Now it is over to Dortmund to utilise his potential. Reinier seemed quite upbeat after joining the Bundesliga club with whom he can play in the UEFA Champions League as well.
"The club is known for taking a chance on young players and making them better. I want to learn, play a lot and help the team to be successful," said Reinier, who at Dortmund will line up with other young rising stars like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho Jude Bellingham.
The 2020-21 Bundesliga season starts on September 18. Dortmund were runners-up to archrivals Bayern Munich last time and will be eyeing a step further this season.
(With inputs from Agencies)