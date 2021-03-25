Real Madrid showing interest in this Celta Vigo midfielder: Should Zidane get it done?

Bengaluru, March 25: Real Madrid are reportedly one of the sides keeping a close eye on Celta Vigo midfielder Renato Tapia as the Los Blancos seek reinforcement in the middle of the park.
As per rumours, Madrid believe the 25-year-old could be an ideal understudy to Casemiro and even replace the influential Brazilian in the future. For that reason, apparently, a group of scouts has been in charge of monitoring the player and a summer move also could be on the cards.
Tapia's great season so far
The Peruvian international joined the La Liga side on a free transfer last summer following the closure of his deal with Feyenoord. From the very first day, he has been an indispensable part of the first team and so far has missed just one game in the league. He has played 26 games so far and has managed to put up some impressive numbers on the board this term – 3.2 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 2.2 clearances and 81.5% passing accuracy per 90 minutes in the league.
Playing Style
The Celta Vigo midfielder's potent mix of physicality and grace and power and technique makes him a very versatile player. His defensive capabilities along with the ability to carry the ball forward make him a great holding midfielder or even a box to box midfielder. Plus he not only can play as a defensive midfielder but also can act as a centre-back if required.
Should Madrid get him?
Madrid are proactive in their efforts to secure long-term replacements for Modric who is set to enter the twilight of his career. Furthermore, the lack of cover and competition for Casemiro in the squad is another prospect that the reigning Spanish champions are wanting to address next summer. In that aspect, Tapia could be a great signing. He is well accustomed to the pace of La Liga and given he is just 25 years old, he could soon embark on his prime.