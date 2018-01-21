Real Madrid star midfielder Kroos wants Liverpool move

Bengaluru, January 21: Real Madrid midfield maestro Toni Kroos wants to work with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, according to reports in Spain.
The German superstar is said to be growing frustrated at Real Madrid and has been hugely disappointing by this season’s failure to defend their La Liga title.
Spanish outlet Don Balon claim the Germany international has a number of offers on the table to leave the Bernabeu and the report also says he is keen to jump ship and work with his fellow countryman Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Kroos has reportedly been told by his team-mates that Klopp is a fantastic manager to play for and the midfielder’s interest has been piqued.
Plus, Kroos, who has played for Bayern and Real Madrid, wants to play for one of the greatest sides in England now and Liverpool are still a reckoned force in Europe and are rising once again under the stewardship of Klopp.
Don Balon claims that the Liverpool boss is on a shortlist of potential future managers, along with Mauricio Pochettino, Joachim Low and Marcelo Gallardo.
However, it seems unlikely Zidane will be shown the exit door despite Real’s struggles this term.
The Frenchman is under contract at the Bernabeu until June 2020, meaning Kroos’ best hopes of working under Klopp could mean him leaving.
And according reports in Spain, the Germany international has been earmarked as a potential candidate to sell.
Real Madrid are reportedly in the hunt of Neymar from PSG and for that they need to sell few of their stars and Kroos is one of the players they are looking to ship out.
One of the best midfielders in the world, Kroos would prove to be a valuable addition to Liverpool and could make them title contenders for sure.