Real Madrid target Hector Herrera as replacement for Mateo Kovacic

Bengaluru, June 27: Mexico are on a roll this World Cup and have made sure they qualify for the Round-of-16 unless a mad Round 3 miracle knocks them out. Their two wins in two games see them at the top of Group F propelled by some great performances by their players. While Hirving Lozano has been the star and gathered much of the attention, there are some unsung heroes as well.
Midfielder Hector Herrera has also been a part of both their wins and has attracted an interest from La Liga. Real Madrid and Real Betis are interested in considering a transfer for Herrera. For Madrid, the club were rocked by the news of Mateo Kovacic wanting to leave the club, which prompted them to hunt for a replacement.
Although Madrid are adamant on not selling Kovacic, they might be forced to let him go. And while Herrera is definitely not the quality that Kovacic might present, he offers a role that Kovacic was supposed to be in.
The 28-year old played an important part for Julen Lopetegui in his time with FC Porto, and could be interested with the prospect of playing under him again at Real Madrid. Also, Herrera is on the last year of his contract at Porto, which tempts the Portuguese club to cash-in from him this summer to avoid a free transfer next summer.
Real Betis too are interested and offer him a much important role than Madrid have to offer. Sevilla Info claim Betis were pursuing the possibility of a deal earlier this summer but due to his performances at the World Cup, his valuation has rocketed beyond their financial capabilities.
Los Verdiblancos are keen to replace the outgoing central midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who is set to join Napoli this week in a €30m deal. Herrera arrived at Porto in 2011 and scored five times and contributed seven assists in 42 appearances last season.
