Real Madrid tie Marco Asensio down with a fresh contract

Madrid, Sep 29: Real Madrid wonder-kid Marco Asensio has signed a fresh six-year deal at Real Madrid, keeping him at the club until at least 2023.
The club revealed that the winger had put pen to paper on the new contract on Thursday.
"Real Madrid CF and Asensio have agreed to an extension to the player's contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2023," the club confirmed.
"Tomorrow, Friday, at 2:00 pm CEST, Asensio will appear at a press conference in the media room at the Santiago Bernabéu."
The youngster has been in tremendous form for Zinedine Zidane's Galacticos this season, having scored four goals in nine games for the club.
He also scored one goal in each leg of Los Blancos' 5-1 aggregate Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona, including both goals in a 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga.
Some reports have claimed Asensio will have an unbelievable release fee clause of £442million which shows how highly Real Madrid rate him. He is already a fan favourite and the manager trusts him a lot.
Real Madrid paid just £3.5m for the starlet in 2014 when they brought him in from Mallorca. Barcelona also tried to sign him but Real Madrid won the race after the Catalans refused to pay his release clause.
Having been loaned straight back to the club, before spending a season at Espanyol, Asensio has been making his name at Santiago Bernabeu.
Last term he featured in 23 La Liga matches, starting just 11 but he did enough to become one of the most coveted young players in Europe.
A host of clubs had been interested in the Spaniard's signature this summer, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.
The speculation prompted Real to get the ball rolling regarding a new deal - with the six-year contract being signed on Thursday.
Asensio will hold a press conference at 1pm BST on Friday to announce his happiness after signing the new contract.