Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: 2017/18 UCL semi-finals second-leg: Predicted line-up

New Delhi, May 1: Hosts Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the return-leg semi-final of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 1) night. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will begin on Wednesday at 00:15.
Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow
Real Madrid won the first leg by the 1-2 margins at Munich on last Wednesday. After Joshua Kimmich put the hosts 1-0 ahead in 28 minutes, Marcelo scored the equalizer goal for Madrid just before the half-time (44’). Marco Asensio scored the decisive goal for the Spanish La Liga team in 57 minutes and secured an important away victory.
While a draw is enough for Real Madrid to advance for the third consecutive UCL finals, Bayern has to win this game and also need to score at least two goals to reach the final in this UCL season.
Both teams are desperate to win this game and qualify for the final of 2017/18 UCL which will be played at Kiev on May 26.
Injuries
Real Madrid – Isco and Dani Carvajal will miss this encounter. Attacking midfielder Isco has suffered the shoulder injury. Though he took part in the final training session, he hasn’t selected in the Real Madrid’s primary squad for the game.
Meanwhile, right-back Dani Carvajal has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.
Bayern Munich – Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng are set to miss the remaining season. 34-year-old winger Robben has a lower-leg injury while German defender Boateng got a thigh injury.
On the other hand, German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still not the match fit who has played his last game in September 2017.
Also, a young left-winger, Kingsley Coman has an ankle injury while central midfielder Arturo Vidal will miss the remaining season after undergoing the knee surgery.
Teams’ predicted line-up
Real Madrid – Defender Nacho Fernandez is expected to feature in this game after returning from a thigh injury. Manager Zinedine Zidane can go with Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez in the front line along with in-form Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bayern Munich – Javi Martinez and David Alaba are seeming fit and expected to be included in the starting XI. Alaba had a back issue while Martinez suffered a minor head injury in the last week during the home leg against Real Madrid.
Real Madrid Probable XI: Keylor Navas; Nacho, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro; Lucas Vazquez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema
Bayern Munich Probable XI: Sven Ulreich; Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, David Alaba; Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Muller; James Rodriguez, Frank Ribery, Robert Lewandowski.
