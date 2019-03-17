Football

Real Madrid want Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

By
Nicolo Zaniolo

Bengaluru, March 17: Real Madrid are considering spending big money on teenage Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo who has burst onto the scene this year, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has made a big impression so far this year after arriving at Stadio Olimpico as part of the deal that took Radja Nainggolan to the Milanese club, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Real Madrid scouts were present in the second leg tie of Porto and Roma to scout one of their targets defender Eder Militao but they reportedly also took notes the young Italian whom they apparently also chased in January.

Zaniolo became the youngest Italian in history to bag two goals in a Champions League game and although Roma were eventually eliminated by Porto in extra time, Real scouts were once again said to be impressed by Zaniolo.

Zaniolo was acquired on the advice of Monchi, who has since left Roma, and speculation was widespread during the winter market that Real Madrid had made advances towards Zaniolo that were resisted by Roma.

However, with Sporting director Monchi leaving his position this month, there is a big possibility of Real making a move again.

Militao transfer was completed just last week following the return of Zinedine Zidane and apparently, the French manager after evaluating the reports of the scouts has now given a green signal to the board of pursuing the talented attacking midfielder. Zidane's side are now reportedly preparing a €60 million bid for the Italian international.

However, their pursuit could take a big hit if the Italian side makes it to the Champions League next term. Roma are currently struggling to break into the top four, sitting fifth in the league, three-point below Inter. However, should they eventually make into the UCL spot, they would be in a strong position of defending their talents like Zaniolo otherwise could be forced to sell top talents.

Zaniolo could find himself on an elite shortlist of talent that Madrid are targeting as Zidane attempt to overhaul their squad following a disappointing season. The French tactician will reportedly have up to £300m to spend this summer and reportedly is looking to spend some of the money on superstars like Mbappe, Eriksen, or Hazard.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
