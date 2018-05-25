Real's Isco claims he never thought of Premier League switch despite receiving Manchester City offer

Bengaluru, May 25: Manchester City were close to signing Isco in the 2013/14 season but the Spaniard chose to join Real Madrid from Malaga at the last moment.
The winger's career graph would have been totally different had he joined Manchester City five years ago. After performing exceptionally well for the Spain Under-21 side in the European Under-21 Championship, then Man City coach Manuel Pellegrini, who coached Isco at Malaga, wanted to rope him in. Isco is said to have even agreed on a deal provisionally with the Premier League club. But he finally chose Real Madrid following the advice of striker Alvaro Morata, who was his teammate in the Spanish U-21 side. Isco signed for Real in the 2013-14 season for £30 million.
Isco: "It is going to be a very beautiful final." 😍#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/P8Mr1FUCOr— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) May 23, 2018
Revealing on how he almost moved to the Premier League five years ago, Isco said: "I have never thought about going to England," he said. "There's been serious offers but I've never come early close to moving to the Premier League.
"But I think I made the right choice to stay, my Champions League medals prove that.
"Playing so many finals is unthinkable and it's because of the work we do every season. When I arrived at Madrid I thought that I would play a Champions League final but it has been four in five years.
😎 Like a boss.@isco_alarcon | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/rxRkEPDX4D— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 23, 2018
"I don't settle for anything or look at what I've won before, because it would make me a worse player. It would be a dream to win my fourth Champions League ."
Isco made the comments ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Premier League side Liverpool. The winger definitely has the silverware to prove that his decision on staying back in Spain was indeed the right one, but the beginning of his time with Real was a tough one. He was not in contention for a Starting XI position at Real. But he proved himself in the new condition and settled into his position for the side and now has three Champions League medals to his credit. He could win a fourth one this Saturday.
Manchester City have made Real Madrid playmaker Isco (26) one of their main objectives and believe they could close a deal for €80m + bonuses. Isco will press to leave Madrid if he doesn't feel valued by Zidane. pic.twitter.com/4o1g6GkNus— City Watch (@City_Watch) May 24, 2018
Isco can be considered as a versatile player as he can play both as an attacking midfielder and central midfielder. Pep Guardiola is a long-time admirer of the Spanish player. Isco is a good set-piece taker as he has scored many goals from direct free-kicks in his career. His ball controlling ability and passing accuracy could be vital for any top European side at this point of time.
After the end of the season, Isco might opt to go to a new club to prove his potential once again in new conditions. If Manchester City place a good offer for Isco, it will be difficult for the player to decline the offer at this moment.
