Real wonderkid to move to Championship side on loan

Kolkata, August 13: Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard is reportedly eyeing a loan move to a Championship club after failing to break into the first team of the European champions.
The Norwegian wonderkid is braced for a second spell away from the Santiago Bernabeu after being offloaded on an 18-month loan spell to Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen.
The 19-year-old has been involved in pre-season for Los Blancos this summer, but boss Julen Lopetegui is keen for the midfielder to carry on his development elsewhere where he can get plenty of first-team opportunities.
According to reports in England, Real are willing to let the 12-cap Norway international leave Spain for England's second-tier of football.
Odegaard, who made history when he made his league debut for Stormsgodset as a 15-year-old, has featured just twice for Real since joining for £3million in 2015.
He was wanted by almost every big club in Europe, but chose Real as his destination, a decision that has not worked well for him at all.
He has failed to live up to the hype surrounding him since joining the Champions League holders. However it must be said that he has hardly got enough opportunities to showcase his talent.
The Los Blancos want to increase the standard of football after spending the previous two seasons in Holland, as well as toughening the youngster up which Championship should be able to provide.
He made 43 appearances for The Super Frisians last season chalking up with four goals in all competitions.
But his time at the club was cut short last campaign after suffering a fractured metatarsal five games before the end of the season.
Speaking at the end of his time with Heerenveen, he revealed his intentions to play regular football, as he said: "The important thing will be to go to a team where I can play."