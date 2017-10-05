Reason behind exclusion of FIFA U-17 World Cup opening ceremony

Bengaluru, October 5: We are just a day away from the biggest football extravaganza in India, the FIFA Under 17 World Cup, and there has been a cloud over an opening ceremony for the tournament.
It is always a trend to have an opening ceremony whenever a big tournament occurs in any part of the world to mark the introduction of the competition. But, the world body and the Local Organizing Committee stated that FIFA competitions don't host such ceremonies, only to disappoint Indian Sports ministry, who was determined to have one for the occasion.
The ministry wanted to have an opening function either on October 5, a day prior to the start of the competition or on October 6, only a couple of hours before the start of the first match. But, the idea has been scrapped.
The main reason behind the exclusion of the ceremony is believed to be the absence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The Football governing body's president is set to miss the opening fixture on the conventional ground and will only be present in the final of match of the tournament in Kolkata on October 28.
Another reason behind the cancellation is believed to be the repeated unwillingness from FIFA who earlier stated that they are not open to spend a big chunk of money on such ceremony, and would rather be open to the Indian government use the funds for football only.
“An opening ceremony is not a usual aspect of the conduct of a Fifa U-17 World Cup, because in these tournaments football is the real star. There was a query by government of India at some point of time to do one but it is not confirmed that it will happen,” said tournament director Javier Ceppi.
“To be in line with previous tournaments, and in the best interest of the sport, we believe that the main focus should remain on football and the players, and that the investment necessary for an opening ceremony is better deployed in the youth and in football development of the country — even more so now with the AIFF’s ambitious plans to lay solid foundations for India’s footballing future,” he added.
The World Cup will start on Friday (October 6) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi where Colombia and Ghana will play the first match of the tournament.
