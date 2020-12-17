Reims forward Boulaye Dia attracting Premier League and Ligue 1 interest: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Dec. 17: Stade de Reims striker Boulaye Dia could be a subject of interest from two Premier League sides in January while several clubs in France also seem to be chasing the Senegal international.
Dia isn’t a household name right now, but he has been in superb form in Ligue 1 this season.
Here's a couple of things you need to know about him:
His journey so far
The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Jura Sud Foot and joined Reims academy in the summer of 2018. He eventually broke onto the professional scene that season starting eight games and scoring three goals. He increased his tally further last season with seven goals and the ongoing campaign could be his breakthrough season. He has scored nine times already in just 12 games with only Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain scoring more (10).
Clubs linked
Arsenal have been linked with the 24-year-old so are Everton. Arsenal have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis in the Premier League this season. In 13 league outings, Mikel Arteta’s side has netted just 11 times so far. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both have struggled for form hence it is understood that Arteta may look to find a solution from the market. Dia's January link-up thus makes sense, with him being a viable target owing to his form for Reims this season.
However, Everton who are also looking to add a partner to inform Dominic Calvert Lewin could rival the Gunners for the signature. Besides, Ligue 1 side Marseille also have been long-term admirers of Dia and Lyon could look at the Reims star as a possible replacement for Memphis Depay. So interest in the 24-year seems to be sky-high. But it now remains to be seen how any of the sides act on their reported interest once the January window opens.
Transfer Fee
Dia's contract is currently set to run until 2022, and as per reports, he could be available for just £10m in a knock-down bargain. A transfer to another Ligue 1 side may not be much challenging but definitely, the Premier League would be a big step up from Ligue 1. Having said that, if he actually commands such a lower fee, he may not receive much burden in his shoulder either in Everton or Arsenal, and this could be a chance worth taking.