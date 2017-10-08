Rickie Lambert blames Liverpool move for his retirement

Bengaluru, October 8: Retired England international Rickie Lambert has claimed that he lost his affection for football after moving to Anfield in 2014 and says, he was never in football “for the money”.
Lambert hung up his boots during the week at the age of 35 after a fantastic career that saw him rise through non-league football to play in the top division and represent England at National level where he scored on his debut.
However, the former Sotton player announced his retirement from football as a free agent after West Brom released him from contract this year.
Although, the forward was invited by Championship side Wigan Athletic for a trial at the club, but, Lambert rejected the move and announced that a lower-back problem is now an obstacle to his football.
And while talking about his footballing journey, in an interview with Daily Mail, Lambert suggested his move to Anfield was a dream come true, however, playing repeatedly as a backup striker slowly killed his desire to play football which eventually caused his downfall.
He said: "I was getting well paid but I never started playing football for the money.
“And when I decided to go to Liverpool I sacrificed a regular first-team place and that was when I started to fall out of love with it.
“I never should have accepted being on the bench, even though Brendan Rodgers had made it clear to me I would be back-up for Suarez and Sturridge.
“I was never as quick or as technically good as the best players, but in my own head, when it came to actually playing, I could convince myself I was the best.
“But when I joined up with England I felt lucky to be there, and it was the same at Liverpool.
“And when I look back now I realise I lost something mentally as a player by allowing that to happen.”
Lambert played 25 matches for Liverpool in all competitions in his one year stint where he scored only twice but meanwhile earned 11 caps for England where he scored three times.