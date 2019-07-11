Roma interested in Spurs defender, could trigger release clause

Bengaluru, July 11: AS Roma are interested in Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld and could activate his £25 million release clause this summer.
Tottenham Spurs have seen Alderweireld grow since his 2015 move from Atletico Madrid, becoming one of the Premier League's top centre backs. The Belgian has been sought after for two seasons by the Red Devils and the Premier League giants came pretty close to sign him last year. However, they couldn't convince Tottenham to sell the defender.
Alderweireld's contract was set to expire this summer and United had even offered them a close to £50million. But instead of letting him go, Pochettino's side activated a one-year option to keep him until 2020 - but in doing so, enabled a £25million release clause which can be triggered this summer.
And now with a new long-term contract seemingly unlikely, Spurs now look set to lose the Belgian to that release clause amount. However, according to reports, United have now dropped their idea of signing him, and are reportedly looking to sign Maguire.
Italian side Roma are believed to be the only side chasing the defender but apparently have not to have made a formal offer with Alderweireld available at his bargain price until July 26th when a clause in his contract expires.
🗣️ RUMOUR: Roma are interested in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and could trigger the £25m release clause before the 26 July cutoff point.— Transfer Site (@TransferSite) July 10, 2019
Giallorossi had been actively looking for two defenders after the departure of Manolas and Marcano. The Serie A giants have reportedly looked to sign Atalanta's Gianluca Mancini and Real Betis' Marc Bartra along with Alderweireld. However, with FFP restrictions still hanging on their head it is understood that they still need to sell first in order to generate funds.
As of now their best hope of landing the Belgian rests on a potential swap deal that could see midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo going to north London. The 20-year-old Italian midfielder impressed for Roma last season and Spurs are understood to be keen.
Now whether Roma will proceed with a swoop for Alderweireld remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, Alderweireld's future is very much up in the air.
The 30-year-old Belgian played a key part in Tottenham's season during this campaign, having missed much of last season following a serious hamstring injury. He turned out 50 times for the north London side, finishing fourth in the league and being the Champions League runners-up.
He is now expected to report back to training at Spurs on Friday and fly out with the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour to Asia.