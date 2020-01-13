Football
Roma and Italy star Zaniolo suffers ruptured ACL

By Peter Thompson
Nicolo Zaniolo

Rome, January 13: Nicolo Zaniolo is set to miss Italy's Euro 2020 campaign after Roma confirmed he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Juventus.

Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini was looking on from the stands at the Stadio Olimpico when Zaniolo was withdrawn in the 36th minute in obvious pain after a challenge from Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The attacking midfielder beat four Juve players during a brilliant run that started near his own penalty area, but De Ligt - himself on for the injured Merih Demiral - stepped out and brought him down with a body check that earned a booking.

After the Serie A match, Roma tweeted to confirm Zaniolo would require surgery.

"Following the injury suffered during tonight’s game, Nicolo Zaniolo underwent medical assessments that confirmed the rupture of the ACL in his right knee, along with some damage to the meniscus," the statement read.

"Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday."

The 20-year-old made his debut for Italy last March and opened his international account with a brace in the 9-1 rout of Armenia two months ago.

Zaniolo scored four times in 18 Serie A outings this season, along with two further strikes during the group stage of the Europa League.



Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
