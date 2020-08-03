Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Roma star Zaniolo could win the Ballon d'Or, says Capello

By Joe Wright

Rome, August 3: Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or, according to former Giallorossi head coach Fabio Capello.

The 21-year-old midfielder has shone since Serie A resumed following the coronavirus-enforced break, having previously thought his season would be curtailed when he tore a knee ligament in January.

Zaniolo produced a superb performance in the 3-1 win at Juventus on Saturday (August 1), marking his first start since the reverse fixture on January 12 with a fine assist for Diego Perotti's second goal.

Capello believes the Italy international is a rare talent in world football.

"Zaniolo has physical power and strength and extraordinary quality," he said on Sky Sport Italia.

"He has potential not just for the [European] Golden Shoe, but he can aspire to something more, to the Ballon d'Or.

"I'm in love with Zaniolo. Everything is there in terms of strength, quality and speed, at the highest level.

"Other players have this potential, but not at his level."

Zaniolo, who joined from Inter in 2018, has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Roma in 2019-20.

More NICOLO ZANIOLO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEC 3 - 4 PMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue