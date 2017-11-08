Roma striker Patrik Schick open to joining Manchester United in future

London, Nov 8: AS Roma striker Patrik Schick has admitted he would be interested in joining Manchester United in the future.
Schick made a move to Roma over the summer having made a huge impression in his first year in Italy with Sampdoria but has struggled to make much of an impact at the Stadio Olympico.
The Czech forward scored 11 goals in 32 appearances in his debut year in Serie A which led to Italy's top clubs chasing him.
A move to Juventus fell through because a medical showed up a heart condition - but Roma found no such problems and decided to take him to the Olympic Stadium.
Now the 21-year-old says only a few clubs around the world would be a step up for him, with Manchester United being one of those he would like to play for.
In an interview with Reporter magazine in his homeland, Schick said: “Money? I take it as motivation, and I hope that in a few years I can move to an even bigger club where logically I’ll be paid even more - that motivation has always helped me a lot.
“It’s not really possible to move much higher but there are a few clubs… let’s say Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.”
Schick is still infuriated at the way the Italian champions Juventus initially blocked a proposed move to Turin after they found a heart condition, a problem the striker insisted was temporary.
So when Allegri’s side asked him to go back for a second medical he refused, and decided to join Roma instead.
He added: “The season ended and I could choose, the offers I liked most came from Rome, Milan and Turin.
"Finally I decided on Juventus, not least because I was called by Pavel Nedved and it all sounded so exciting.
“I was looking forward to it, and frankly in June I felt like a Juventus player, but I wasn’t…
“I knew it was nothing serious, just some inflammation that would pass soon. I was fine, and I knew there was enough time to rest and everything would be normal, but Juventus delayed my transfer.
“When I came back from my holiday, my agent said we had to go to Turin for another medical.
“I told him I wasn’t going anywhere, that it was already getting on my nerves and I’m not flying to Turin, it would be useless.
“It didn’t matter to me anymore, I was a little bit angry. The deliberations were unnecessary, and in the middle of July my £22million release clause ceased to apply.
“So as far as I was concerned the President of Sampdoria could name his price and put my value as high as possible. That’s what he did, he eventually got it up to £35m.
“When I signed I felt great relief that I could finally concentrate only on my football."