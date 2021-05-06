Roma vs Manchester United: Head To Head, Kick-off Time in India, Telecast Details, Key Players

Bengaluru, May 6: Roma and Manchester United meet in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday (May 6).
In last week's first leg, from 1-2 down in the first half, Manchester United came from behind to score five goals without reply in the second half as they thumped Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford on April 29 to all but put one foot into the finals.
The visitors ended the first half with a lead after a Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty and close-range Edin Ddeko strike cancelled out Bruno Fernandes' opener. But another goal from Fernandes and Edinson Cavani double before Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood completed the scoring in Machester.
Roma vs Manchester United Head To Head
While the two sides met in the first leg last week, United and Roma have been paired together three times previously in UEFA competition, their six encounters prior to this tie, all in the UEFA Champions League, having taken place within a 12-month period from April 2007 to April 2008.
First up they met in the 2006/07 quarter-final with Roma winning the first leg 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico before suffering what is still their heaviest European defeat in the return as United sealed 7-1 win at Old Trafford.
The following season the teams were drawn together twice more, first in the group stage, with United winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away, then once more in the quarter-finals, where the Premier League side again got the better of the Italian side in the first leg 2-0 in Rome.
They completed the job with another 1-0 victory in the second-leg in Manchester. United then went on to lift the trophy for the third time, defeating Chelsea on penalties in the Moscow final.
Roma vs Manchester United Kick Off Time in India
The match kicks off at 8 PM Local Time on Thursday (May 6) and due to time difference the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (May 7).
Roma vs Manchester United TV Channel and Live Streaming Details
In India, the match will be shown live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while Sony LIV will live stream the match.
Roma vs Manchester United Key Players To Watch
Roma
• Edin Dzeko
• Amadou Diawara
• Chris Smalling
• Henrikh Mkhitaryan
• Lorenzo Pellegrini
Manchester United
• Bruno Fernanades
• Edinson Cavani
• Luke Shaw
• Fred
• Paul Pogba