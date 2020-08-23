Football
Ronaldo advice for Neymar: Keep calm and score in the Champions League final

By Dom Farrell

Lisbon, Aug 23: Neymar must find "tranquillity" in front of goal to boost his chances of Champions League glory, according to Brazil great Ronaldo.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has put in a pair of virtuoso displays in Lisbon to propel Thomas Tuchel's side into Sunday's showpiece, where they face the might of treble-chasing Bayern Munich at Estadio da Luz.

The only blot on Neymar's performances has been unusually erratic finishing – something for which one of the finest goalscorers of his generation believes there is a simple solution.

"He has played very well in the last few games, especially in this final phase in Portugal. He has generated and created many goal situations," Ronaldo told a media event in the Portuguese capital.

"But yes, he lacked a bit of calm at the time of concluding the play. He has the ability to score goals, it is clear. He has scored many goals, he has this ability to finish well.

"I think that with a little more luck and tranquillity, in a final, he can find himself with goals.

"He sure has not stopped knowing how to do it."

Neymar has scored 19 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions in 2019-20, despite having his campaign interrupted by hamstring and rib injuries.

Story first published: Sunday, August 23, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
