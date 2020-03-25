Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ronaldo and agent Mendes donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

By Pti

Lisbon, March 25: Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday (March 24).

The Portuguese pair will donate to at least two institutions and will give "two intensive care units", with a "capacity of 10 beds each" to the University Hospital Centre of Northern Lisbon (CHULN), a group of hospitals in the country's capital city, a spokesman told AFP.

CHULN currently has a capacity of 77 beds.

Mendes and Ronaldo will also donate a unit to the Santo Antonio Hospital of the University Hospital Center of Porto.

"This is a very important investment that includes more than a dozen respirators and other necessary equipment," Eurico Castro Alves, director of the hospital's surgery department, told newspaper Jornal de Noticias, adding the unit would bear their names.

"If necessary, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to do the same in Madeira," he added.

Juventus forward Ronaldo has returned to his home island, which has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of the 2,362 in Portugal. The country has recorded nore than 30 deaths.

He was visiting his mother, who is recovering from a stroke, when he was placed in confinement after Juve team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive.

The local authorities said on 12 March, Ronaldo showed no symptoms.

More CRISTIANO RONALDO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue