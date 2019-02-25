Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ronaldo would have had Rooney's Ballon d'Or vote, not winner Modric

By Opta
Luka Modric
Luka Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, beating Cristiano Ronaldo to the prize, but Wayne Rooney says he disagrees with that decision.

London, February 25: Wayne Rooney would have voted for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or rather than Luka Modric.

Ronaldo was beaten into second place by Modric at last year's ceremony, the Portugal superstar missing the chance to win the award for a sixth time.

He later insisted he deserved to take the prize once more - moving ahead of Lionel Messi's haul of five - but Modric triumphed after starring in Croatia's run to the final of the World Cup.

Modric played alongside Ronaldo as Real Madrid won the Champions League for the third year in a row by downing Liverpool in the final.

But Rooney says his former Manchester United team-mate would have had his vote for the Ballon d'Or over Modric.

"Luka Modric is a fantastic player," Rooney told DAZN. "I think his passing is great and the way he moves with the ball.

"Actually he doesn't look that quick to the eye but when you play against him he glides past players. He's a fantastic player, he's had a great career.

"I don't think he's the best player in the world but in terms of the year is he worthy of it? Of course he is. He had a great year with Real Madrid and obviously had a great run as captain with Croatia.

"I think if it was player-voted I would have voted for Ronaldo this year, but taking nothing away from Luka Modric. He won it so he deserves it."

Rooney came up against Modric during the midfielder's time at Tottenham, but the former United striker says the Croatia star did not carry a similar aura to some of his peers.

"He wasn't a midfield player who before the game you would think: 'oh no, we're playing against Luka Modric'," Rooney added.

"He's not like a Patrick Vieira-style player or Roy Keane where he's commanding, he's a different kind of player.

"But his ability, his passing, he can shoot with both feet. As I said before, he takes the ball and glides, creates opportunities, so he's a fantastic player."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue