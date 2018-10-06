Ronaldo ready to play against Udinese despite rape allegations

Turin, October 6: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play for the Serie A team against Udinese on Saturday.
The 33-year-old has denied rape allegations levelled against him by a woman who sued him in court in the United States.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is fine," Allegri told a news conference in Turin.
"Regarding the tribulations, he's a lad I've known for three months. What I can say about him is that in his 15-year career, he's always shown great professionalism both on and off the field. Calmness on and off the field," the Italian said.
Events that date back to more than 9yrs ago have surfaced with former model Kathryn Mayorga accusing Footballing Star Cristiano Ronaldo of RAPE. This was so when Cristiano invited people to a PentHouse party in Las Vegas back then in 2009.#IStandWithCristiano pic.twitter.com/IIwRAz3ldK— Wantate Ismail Mubiru Cox (@wantate_ismail) October 6, 2018
"As far as on the field matters - he is ready to play."
Ronaldo was not included in the Portugal national team squad announced for their upcoming games, but Allegri said that was a decision he was already aware of.
"I knew he wouldn't be called up by Portugal, he reached an agreement with the national team coach and president of his federation not to go.
"It is better for us because he will spend more time working with us. He is in a delicate moment but he has broad shoulders, he's focused on taking to the field and doing well."
Sportswear maker Nike Inc NKE.N and video game maker Electronic Arts Inc EA.O said they were concerned about the allegations against Ronaldo.
Shares in Juventus JUVE.MI fell sharply on Friday, with a trader attributing the move to the allegations.
"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement.
(With Agency inputs).