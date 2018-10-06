Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ronaldo ready to play against Udinese despite rape allegations

By
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rape allegations levelled against him by a woman who sued him in court in the United States.

Turin, October 6: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play for the Serie A team against Udinese on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has denied rape allegations levelled against him by a woman who sued him in court in the United States.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is fine," Allegri told a news conference in Turin.

"Regarding the tribulations, he's a lad I've known for three months. What I can say about him is that in his 15-year career, he's always shown great professionalism both on and off the field. Calmness on and off the field," the Italian said.

"As far as on the field matters - he is ready to play."

Ronaldo was not included in the Portugal national team squad announced for their upcoming games, but Allegri said that was a decision he was already aware of.

"I knew he wouldn't be called up by Portugal, he reached an agreement with the national team coach and president of his federation not to go.

"It is better for us because he will spend more time working with us. He is in a delicate moment but he has broad shoulders, he's focused on taking to the field and doing well."

Sportswear maker Nike Inc NKE.N and video game maker Electronic Arts Inc EA.O said they were concerned about the allegations against Ronaldo.

Shares in Juventus JUVE.MI fell sharply on Friday, with a trader attributing the move to the allegations.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement.

(With Agency inputs).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue