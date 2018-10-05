Sponsors concerned over rape claims against Ronaldo

London, October 5: Sportswear manufacturer Nike Inc (NKE.N) and video game maker Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) and said they were concerned about rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's best football players.
Kathryn Mayorga, an American woman, sued Ronaldo in a district court in Clark County, Nevada, alleging he raped her in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite.
The 33-year-old has though denied rape allegations levelled against him by the woman.
"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike statement said.
Nike has worked with Ronaldo since 2003 and in 2016 announced a lifetime deal with him worth which could be worth as much as $1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
Nike did not respond immediately to a request to confirm the statement. Electronic Arts has featured Ronaldo on the cover of its EA Sports' FIFA series for two years.
"We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo," an EA spokesperson said.
"We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values," the company said.
The player has said his conscience was clear and that he would await the results of any investigation.
"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," the world-famous footballer wrote in a tweet to his 75 million followers.
I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018
Ronaldo switched from Real Madrid to Italian champions Juventus this summer for 100 million euros.
Juventus broke their silence on the situation on Twitter, fully backing Ronaldo.
"Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus," the team tweeted.
Le vicende asseritamente risalenti a quasi 10 anni fa, non modificano questa opinione, condivisa da chiunque sia entrato in contatto con questo grande campione 2/2— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 4, 2018
Le vicende asseritamente risalenti a quasi 10 anni fa, non modificano questa opinione, condivisa da chiunque sia entrato in contatto con questo grande campione 2/2— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 4, 2018
"The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion," Juventus said.
(With inputs from Agencies)