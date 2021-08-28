Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ronaldo returns to Man Utd: Players past and present rejoice on social media

By Marc Lancaster
Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand in 2009
Manchester United players past and present took to social media to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.

London, August 28: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was not just a shock to football fans.

Those inside the game seemed in disbelief, too, but United players past and present were ecstatic at the news.

News of Ronaldo's impending move from Juventus sparked an outpouring of joy on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as City pulls out from raceCristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as City pulls out from race

Among the first to react was a man who apparently played a role in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, former skipper Rio Ferdinand.

He was not alone, as another former Red Devils legend, Edwin van der Sar, also weighed in.

But it was the current United players who seemed most pleased about Ronaldo's return.

Perhaps the most poignant offerings on social media, though, came from players who will now get to take the pitch alongside a childhood idol, as Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard indicated Friday.

Comments

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments