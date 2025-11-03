Will There Be A Victory Parade For India Women's Cricket Team? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence

Football Rooney: Tuchel will 'definitely' consider Welbeck call-up for England By Stats Perform Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 20:04 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Wayne Rooney insists Thomas Tuchel will "definitely" be considering an England call-up for Brighton forward Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck scored for the sixth time in 10 Premier League games this season in Brighton's 3-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has scored each of those goals in his past five outings and is the top-scoring English player in the division.

Welbeck earned the most recent of his 42 England caps in a friendly win over Switzerland in 2018, but Rooney believes that could soon change.

Tuchel is due to name his England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania on Friday.

"He scores goals, he works hard, he's having a purple patch and he's put himself in a position where Thomas Tuchel will definitely have to look at him," Rooney said of Welbeck on The Wayne Rooney Show.

"Behind Harry Kane he is the most in-form England striker. He's given himself a chance."

Welbeck's six goals in his last five Premier League games is two more than he netted in his previous 26 outings combined.

Indeed, he is scoring at a rate of one goal every 104.5 minutes this season, which only eight players to have scored five or more goals can better across Europe's top five leagues.

One of those is Bayern Munich striker Kane, whose return of a goal every 58.67 minutes is the best on the continent.

And Rooney, who played alongside Welbeck for Manchester United and England, hailed his former team-mate's longevity at the very top.

"He's been such a good player in the Premier League," Rooney said. "I said last season Manchester United should have brought him back.

"He seems really settled at Brighton, he's doing well and scoring goals, and I hope he continues that and gives himself the best chance of trying to get back in the England squad."