Football

Rose: England are better prepared for the World Cup

Posted By:
England defender Danny Rose
England defender Danny Rose

Volgograd, June 17: Danny Rose says England are better prepared for the World Cup than they were for Euro 2016 as the Three Lions build towards their Group G opener with Tunisia.

Rose, who has been in and out of the Tottenham team this season, is competing with Ashley Young to start at left back on Monday (June 18).

The 27-year-old performed well against Costa Rica in a recent friendly before departing for Russia and said nobody is taking anything for granted.

"I can only speak about the Euros and what's happening now," he said.

"But some of the preparation for the Euros I would have liked to do differently, especially for the Iceland game.

"That was… well. What we were doing in training was completely different to how Iceland played in the game.

"I can say now everything we've done in training is exactly what we've seen in the videos from Tunisia.

"So there can be no excuses, no arguments. The gaffer has given us the right tools to be ready for Monday."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue