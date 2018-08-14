Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ruben Loftus Cheek could snub Schalke 04 to stay at Chelsea

Written By: Soumik Datta
Ruben Loftus Cheek of Chelsea
Ruben Loftus Cheek of Chelsea

Bengaluru, August 14: Bundesliga club Schalke 04 want to rope in 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus Cheek on loan as a replacement for Max Meyer before the close of the transfer window, it is learnt. But Loftus Cheek could reject the offer to stay at Chelsea.

Meyer, also 22, left the club and joined Crystal Palace, hoping to prove himself in the Premier League. The club has zeroed in on Loftus Cheek, part of England's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, as a suitable replacement.

However, Loftus Cheek wants to stay at Chelsea and prove himself in Maurizio Sarri's system. In the previous season under Antonio Conte, Loftus Cheek was getting fewer chances in the first team due to the presence of N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko, and was asked to be loaned out to a different club, eventually ending up in Crystal Palace.

Now that he has improved and gained a lot of game time in the Premier League, Loftus Cheek says he wants to fight for his place in Chelsea. Even though the departure of Bakayoko to AC Milan on loan has opened doors for Loftus Cheek, the signing of Jorginho, a deep lying midfielder has still kept Loftus Cheek out of the first team for now.

Sarri wants to implement a 4-3-3 formation at Chelsea this season where Jorginho will play the role of a deep lying midfielder. Kante and Ross Barkley started as the other midfielders in their first match against Huddersfield Town and Loftus Cheek came on as a substitute for Barkley in the second half.

As things stand, there will be competition among Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Cesc Fabregas and Loftus Cheek to get into the starting lineup of the Blues. This would still mean that Loftus Cheek is down the pecking order at the Blues' line-up.

The 22-year-old has three years left on his contract and it's high time that the English midfielder proves himself in the big stage. Loftus Cheek is a box-to-box midfielder and will perfectly suit into Sarri's plans at Chelsea. With him being adamant on staying back at Chelsea, the loan move seems unlikely now.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue