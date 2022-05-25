Rumour Has It: Arsenal target Osimhen, Jesus

London, May 25: Arsenal are looking to bring in two forwards this off-season after narrowly missing out on Champions League football.
With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts expiring and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already leaving in January, the Gunners are in need in attack.
According to reports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified the players to propel his side forward.
TOP STORY – ARSENAL IDENTIFY STRIKER TARGETS
Arsenal are looking to bring in Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Jesus this off-season, according to Goal.
Jesus' contract at Manchester City expires following the end of the next season, but the Gunners have reportedly been in talks for weeks with his representatives, with a deal early in the window in mind.
Meanwhile, it is understood Osimhen's agent flew to London for a meeting with Arsenal technical director Edu over a possible transfer.
With Napoli having qualified for the Champions League and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis driving a traditionally hard bargain, however, the 23-year-old's transfer will not come cheap.
Although Arsenal may be looking for two forwards, it remains to be seen if they opt for two big-money signings.
ROUND-UP
– Eden Hazard has ruled out an off-season departure from Real Madrid, citing unfinished business after an injury-plagued time at the club, per HLN.
– Sevilla will not be turning Anthony Martial's loan deal from Manchester United into a permanent move, according to the Daily Mail.
– Raphinha has reportedly told Leeds United he wants to leave this off-season to play for Barcelona, Sport reports.
– Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is set to have a £200m influx of transfer funds as Todd Boehly's takeover nears completion, the Telegraph is reporting.