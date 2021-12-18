Rumour Has It: Barca turn to Man City and Man Utd to bolster attack, Aubameyang to leave Arsenal in Jan?

London, December 18: Barcelona are struggling financially but Xavi is desperate to reinforce his attack following Sergio Aguero's retirement.
Ferran Torres and Edinson Cavani are believed to top Barca's transfer list heading into the January window.
It could be a busy month ahead for the LaLiga outfit.
TOP STORY – TORRES, CAVANI TO BARCA?
Manchester City's Ferran Torres and Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani are priority objectives for Barcelona, according to Marca.
Barca continue to be linked with Spain international Torres as Xavi attempts to bolster the embattled La Liga giants.
Cavani has also emerged as a top target after Sergio Aguero retired from football and the duo could reportedly arrive in January.
ROUND-UP
- The Daily Mail claims Arsenal are open to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next month, but the Gunners are more likely to move on from the former skipper at the end of the season. Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy and linked with Barca and Juventus.
- Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are eyeing Yusuf Demir as Diario Sport reports Barca have decided to cut short the 18-year-old's loan spell from Rapid Vienna.
- Rafael Leao is poised to sign a contract extension with Milan until 2026, per Nicolo Schira.
- Calciomercato says Arsenal have not given up on signing Juve attacker Dejan Kulusevski. The Sweden international has also been linked to London rivals Tottenham.
- Barca are monitoring United sensation Mason Greenwood, reports El Nacional. England international Greenwood is highly rated at Old Trafford.
- Jeunes Footeux says Liverpool have joined the race to sign Lille star Jonathan David. The Canada international is reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.