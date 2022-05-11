Rumour Has It: Barcelona enter race for Liverpool's Mane amid Bayern interest

London, May 11: Sadio Mane has been speculated as a potential Ballon d'Or winner in recent weeks.
And the Liverpool forward is also gathering speculation about his club future.
The 30-year-old helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations in February and has netted 15 goals in Liverpool's Premier League title challenge.
TOP STORY – BARCA TO SWOOP FOR BAYERN TARGET MANE
Barcelona are ready to swoop in to sign Liverpool's Mane amid reported interest from Bayern Munich, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The Senegal international is reportedly interested in a switch and is moving into the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract.
Barcelona have missed out on Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland who will join Manchester City and are determined to land an elite forward this off-season.
La noticia desvelada por Mundo Deportivo sobre el interés mutuo del Mané y el FC Barcelona fue recogida y confirmada por todos los medios
Los azulgranas contactaron con el entorno del senegalés en febrero https://t.co/oDkeEKErfP— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) May 10, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is drawing attention from several clubs, with Real Madrid among the clubs interested, according to Fichajes.
- Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho about a move, reports Goal. Coutinho is currently on loan with Aston Villa from Barcelona.
- The Guardian claims that West Ham United are plotting an off-season move for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins. Villa would demand a £50m fee for the forward.
- Manchester United and Newcastle are both interested in signing Napoli's Victor Osimhen, claims Calciomercato. Napoli want 100m euros (£85.5m) for the Nigerian forward.
- Super Deporte claims that Sevilla are interested in a transfer for Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe.