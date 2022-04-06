Rumour Has It: Barcelona prepare Raphinha deal

London, April 6: Xavi's rebuild at Barcelona has had to take place with tighter purse strings than you might usually expect.
The club that reportedly spent a combined €275million on Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho in the same season are now on the hunt for a new winger, and Raphinha seemingly fits the criteria.
Whether they can convince Leeds to sell for a price that suits all parties will apparently be made clear in the next few weeks.
TOP STORY – BARCA EYE RAPHINHA
Talks have commenced for Raphinha's potential move from Leeds United to Barcelona, per Nicolo Schira.
Raphinha's agent, former Barcelona and Chelsea star Deco, has been in contact with the Catalan giants since early March, but the Brazilian winger's €70m release clause has been a roadblock for the cash-strapped club.
The Blaugrana remain the preferred destination for the 25-year-old, who has tallied nine goals and three assists in 28 appearances for embattled Leeds.
It is reported Barcelona will try to come up with an acceptable package for the Premier League club in the coming weeks.
ROUND-UP
– The Manchester Evening News is reporting Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Manchester United's Paul Pogba, as he enters the final months of his contract.
– Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane would consider an offer from Manchester United before weighing up his long-term future, according to The Athletic.
– Manchester City are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with 21-year-old England midfielder Phil Foden, per 90min.
– Despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, Ronald Araujo's agent has disclosed to ESPN that a new long-term deal with Barcelona is imminent.