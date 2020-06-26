Rumour Has It: Bayern to offload Thiago to finance Havertz move, Guendouzi talking to Barca and PSG

Munich, June 26: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich appear to be keen on adding more local talent to their squad.
Spaniard Thiago Alcantara is reportedly unwilling to extend his Bayern contract beyond 2020-21.
So, Bayern could use the star midfielder in their efforts to prise Germany international Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.
TOP STORY – BAYERN WANT THIAGO OUT AND HAVERTZ IN
Bayern Munich want to sell Thiago Alcantara to fund their move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to Kicker.
Thiago reportedly wants to leave Bayern amid links to Liverpool after opting against a new deal in Bavaria.
Now, Bayern are looking to offload Thiago for €60million (£53m) in order to sign Havertz for €80m.
Havertz has also been linked to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.
ROUND-UP
- Staying in Munich and Kicker also claims Bayern have joined Borussia Dortmund and United in the race for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham.
- TF1 says Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been in contact with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Inter over an exit from London.
- Liverpool have made a big offer to sign Wolves speedster Adama Traore, according to Mundo Deportivo. Traore has also been linked to the likes of Barca and Madrid.
- According to Fichajes, Tottenham have made an offer for in-demand Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. The likes of Napoli, Everton and Madrid are also looking to sign the Brazilian.
- Is Hellas Verona's Marash Kumbulla set for Lazio? Gianluca Di Marzio reports Lazio have tabled an offer for the defender, who is also wanted by Juventus and Inter.
- Could Tanguy Ndombele and Philippe Coutinho swap clubs? The Independent says Barca have reached out to Tottenham over an exchange deal involving either Coutinho or Nelson Semedo for wantaway Spurs midfielder Ndombele.
- Arsenal could make moves for Chelsea's Willian or Coutinho, according to the Daily Mail.
- Milan are in talks over the return of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, says Gazzetta journalist Nicolo Schira. Bakayoko spent the 2018-19 season on loan at San Siro.