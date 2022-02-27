Rumour Has It: Bielsa sensationally quits Leeds with ex-Leipzig boss Marsch to take over

Leeds, February 27: Leeds United are being drawn into the relegation battle, mounting pressure on manager Marcelo Bielsa.
The Whites enjoyed a top-half finish in their return to the Premier League last season but have struggled this term.
Leeds have managed one point from their past six league games, conceding 20 goals in their past five.
TOP STORY – BIELSA EXITS STRUGGLING LEEDS
The Sun claims Marcelo Bielsa has quit as Leeds United manager with ex-RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch set to replace him.
Bielsa resigned after Leeds were hammered 4-0 by Tottenham on Saturday, having conceded 14 goals in their past three league games.
The Argentinean's exit from Elland Road is being thrashed out between lawyers, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Marsch – who left Leipzig in December and previously managed Salzburg and New York Red Bulls – is the favourite to take over.
Marcelo Bielsa quits as Leeds boss after shocking run with replacement already lined uphttps://t.co/3zVEuJUP4r pic.twitter.com/8jBxtdB1n8— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) February 26, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Chelsea have slapped a £50million price tag on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who is wanted by Newcastle United, reports the Daily Star. The Blues signed Kepa in 2018 as the most expensive goalkeeper in history.
- Manchester United are lining up two young talents according to the Mirror. The Red Devils are set to table bids for PSV's Cody Gakpo and Sporting CP's Joao Palhinha.
- Liverpool target Darwin Nunez is interested in joining the Reds according to Football Insider. The 22-year-old Uruguay international is currently with Benfica.
- Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona are ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.