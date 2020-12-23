Rumour Has It: Chelsea target Haaland, Man Utd and City circle Grealish

London, December 23: Erling Haaland is Chelsea's number one transfer target, while a pair of Premier League giants are lining up January bids for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.
Borussia Dortmund star Haaland has netted 23 goals in 23 games since moving to the Bundesliga in January, leading to him reportedly being installed as Frank Lampard's top target for the off-season.
Will Haaland make the move to Chelsea?
TOP STORIES – CHELSEA WANT HAALAND
Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been identified as Chelsea's top transfer target along with West Ham's Declan Rice, according to Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante.
Haaland has been linked with LaLiga champions Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.
But Haaland is wanted in London as Chelsea prepare for a clear-out, with seven players being made available – Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses.
ROUND-UP
- City and United are set to launch January raids for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as they prepare to battle it out for the England star's signature, reports the Mirror. Grealish signed a five-year deal with his hometown club in September but that has not deterred the Manchester rivals, although Liverpool are believed to be out of the running.
- Liverpool may be out on Grealish but Jurgen Klopp's side are still aiming to bolster their defence. Schalke are suffering financial problems and are set to offload Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak for a cut-price fee, which interests the Reds. The Daily Mail reports United are also in the hunt as they search a new partner for Harry Maguire, with Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones on the chopping block. Kabak has also been linked with Milan.
- Alternatively, Foot Mercato are reporting Liverpool have already made contact with the agent of Lille centre-back Sven Botman. The 20-year-old received his first senior Netherlands call-up after impressing for the surprise Ligue 1 leaders, having only made the move from Ajax to France six months ago. The Daily Mail reports Inter are also interested.
- Staying in Merseyside, Liverpool are planning to offer star Mohamed Salah a bumper new deal to fend off the advances of European giants Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, says Goal. Media reports had emerged suggesting Salah was unhappy at Liverpool and desired to one day play in LaLiga.
- With out-of-favour Inter playmaker Christian Eriksen set to be available in January, Arsenal are eying a move for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man. Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Premier League is the only possible landing spot for the Denmark international and the Gunners are considering a loan move. Inter are interested in Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos as makeweights in any potential deal.
- Diego Costa's days at Atletico Madrid are numbered with the Spain international set to depart the capital, according to Fabrizio Romano. If the former Chelsea striker cannot secure a move away from Atletico in January, he will leave as a free agent at the end of the season.