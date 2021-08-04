Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour Has It: Chelsea to table new bumper Lukaku bid

By
Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea are ready to ramp up their interest in Romelu Lukaku, who reportedly feels like he has "unfinished business' in London.

London, August 4: European champions Chelsea have been in the market for a new striker this off-season.

The Blues chased Erling Haaland without success and have now set their sights on Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku was on Chelsea's books from 2011 and 2014 but has since become one of the world's best forwards.

TOP STORY - CHELSEA TO TABLE NEW BUMPER LUKAKU BID

Chelsea are preparing to table a new bid of between £100million and £110m (€120-130m) bid for Inter forward Lukaku claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues had an initial £85m (€100m) offer, including Marcos Alonso, for the Belgian striker rejected by Inter.

The Sun claim Lukaku is keen on a return to Chelsea, citing "unfinished business" from his previous stint in London.

ROUND-UP

- Paris Saint-Germain are not guaranteed to retain Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe , reports AS. The France superstar has already informed PSG that he will not extend his current contract, due to expire in 2022, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is set to take over talks.

- Aymeric Laporte has told Manchester City he wants to leave to return to Spain this off-season, reports 90min. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in the Spain international, who is not first choice at City.

- Arsenal have proposed a player-plus-cash deal, believed to be worth £60m, for Leicester City's James Maddison according to Football.London, but negotiations are "very slow".

- Tottenham will complete a £47m (€55m) deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero imminently according to Romano. Atalanta will fill the void by signing Merih Demiral from Juventus.

Comments

MORE ROMELU LUKAKU NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo 2020 | Lovlina settles for bronze
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments