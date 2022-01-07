Rumour Has It: Ronaldo could leave Man Utd if he does not approve of manager pick

London, January 7: Ralf Rangnick's start at Manchester United has been rather underwhelming.
There have been reports this week that stars in the United dressing room have not fully taken to the German, who was appointed as interim manager in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.
United plan to move Rangnick into a consultancy role after his short spell in charge of the team, with a new, permanent manager their target ahead of next season.
However, whoever the club picks must reportedly gain the approval of Cristiano Ronaldo.
TOP STORY – RONALDO'S UNITED RETURN TO COME TO AN END?
United need to get their next appointment right, with Mauricio Pochettino supposedly high on their list of targets.
Yet another factor in the decision seems set to be the feelings of Ronaldo, who may yet have input in the appointment.
According to the Daily Star, Ronaldo could cut short his second stint at Old Trafford should he disagree with the club's managerial selection.
ROUND-UP
- Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is Manchester United's top transfer priority in January, according to Fichajes.
- Liverpool have declined a £7million bid from an unspecified Premier League club for defender Nathaniel Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.
- The Sun, meanwhile, claims Liverpool are moving in on a £60million deal for Porto's Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was close to joining Everton in August.
- Sky Sports says Newcastle United want to buy Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.
- Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are not interested in signing River Plate's young striker Julian Alvarez in this window.