Rumour Has It: Dembele key to Depay joining Barca as Man Utd lurk, Juve to sign Chiesa

London, October 5: Ousmane Dembele out, Memphis Depay in?
Barcelona want to reunite former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman with Lyon captain Memphis Depay.
And Dembele is believed to hold the cards amid Manchester United links.
TOP STORY – DEMBELE TO UNLOCK DEPAY TRANSFER?
Ousmane Dembele's exit is the key to Barcelona signing Lyon star Memphis Depay, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Lyon captain Depay has an agreement with Barcelona, but the La Liga giants must reportedly first sell forward Dembele before bringing in the Dutchman for a rumoured €25million fee.
Dembele open to Barca exit amid United links, Bayern eye Hudson-Odoi
Dembele is open to joining Manchester United, who are believed to be eyeing the Frenchman as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
United are poised to complete the signings of free agent Edinson Cavani and Porto full-back Alex Telles on Monday's deadline.
ROUND-UP
- Goal confirmed Juventus are close to signing Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa. The Italy international is set to join Juve on an initial two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy permanently for €40million if certain conditions are met.
- Juve are free to bring in Chiesa as Douglas Costa prepares to move to Bayern Munich on loan, reports Goal. The 30-year-old previously played for Bayern between 2015 and 2018.
- Sky Sports says Milan and Chelsea are in talks over a loan deal for defender Antonio Rudiger. The Germany international is free to leave Chelsea, with Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham also reportedly interested.
- Fabrizio Romano claims Roma are poised to sign Chris Smalling from United. Smalling spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Roma.
- Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi is nearing a loan switch to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, according to Goal.