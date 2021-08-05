Rumour Has It: Grealish set for Man City medical to complete move from Villa

London, August 5: Jack Grealish's mooted move to Manchester City appears set to imminently go through.
City manager Pep Guardiola has long admired the 25-year-old England midfielder.
English champions City have also been linked with Harry Kane as they chase an elusive Champions League crown.
TOP STORY - GREALISH BOOKED IN FOR MAN CITY MEDICAL
Aston Villa's Grealish is on the cusp of completing his £100million transfer to join Manchester City, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The report claims Grealish was due to arrive in Manchester on Wednesday, with a medical booked in.
Grealish returned from a holiday after Euro 2020 this week and was spotted at Villa training on Wednesday but has since reportedly headed north.
Aston Villa are expected to pursue their interest in Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, should Jack Grealish's transfer to Manchester City be finalised.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 4, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Sky Sports claims Aston Villa are lining up a move for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as they prepare for Grealish to depart.
- Tottenham are plotting moves for PSV's Noni Madueke and Denmark's Euro 2020 star Mikkel Damsgaard according to the Evening Standard, as they plan their windfall from Harry Kane's potential sale to Manchester City.
- Fresh from Danny Ings leaving for Villa, Southampton are closing in on Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong, reports Football League World.
- The Sun claims Norwich City are looking to launch a £15m bid for Blackburn's Armstrong too. Irish prospect Adam Idah could be included in a player-plus-cash deal.
- Atalanta are set to hold talks with Chelsea for a move for striker Tammy Abraham according to Gianluca Di Marzio.