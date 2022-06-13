Rumour Has It: Inter plan for Skriniar exit as PSG move nears

Milan, June 13: There has not been a lot of movement among Inter's defensive stocks in recent years, with Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni providing continuity in front of Samir Handanovic.
Skriniar appears set to leave this off-season, however, after five years at the club.
The Nerazzurri are reportedly well-prepared in what looks set to be an active transfer window for them.
TOP STORY – INTER PLAN FOR SKRINIAR EXIT AS PSG MOVE NEARS
Inter have identified who they would want to replace Skriniar in the event he departs for PSG, according to Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport.
Gleison Bremer and Nikola Milenkovic are viewed as possible replacements for the 27-year-old Slovakia international, as his move to Ligue 1 appears increasingly likely.
Skriniar's priority is to remain with Inter, where he has been since 2017 after signing from Sampdoria, but would not stand against a move to PSG if it helped Inter financially.
Bremer has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Nerazzurri, while Milenkovic's agent met with club representatives this week.
| NATIONS LEAGUE @hakanc10 and @DenzelJMD2 get among the Saturday night goals! Here's our round-up of another busy evening of international footballJune 11, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Roma and Lazio are both keen to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, whose contract expires this off-season, according to Corriere dello Sport.
– Denzel Dumfries is open to leaving Inter in order to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports.
– Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are set to sign Paulo Dybala on a three-year deal with his contract at Juventus expiring, per Goal.
– Bild claims that Jonjoe Kenny has committed to joining Hertha Berlin on a free transfer from Everton.