Rumour Has It: Inter optimistic over Martinez deal, Lampard under fire

London, January 21: Inter star Lautaro Martinez's future could be closer to being sorted, while Frank Lampard is under enormous pressure.
After impressing at Inter, Martinez, 23, has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.
The Argentina international is contracted at Inter until 2023, but that could be set to change.
TOP STORY – INTER OPTIMISTIC OVER MARTINEZ RENEWAL
Inter are optimistic about reaching an agreement for a new contract with Lautaro Martinez, according to Sky Sport.
The report says Martinez's agents met with Inter on Wednesday.
Inter-Lautaro Martinez, incontro positivo con l'agente per il rinnovo: le newshttps://t.co/y1JKga8k1P— skysport (@SkySport) January 20, 2021
Martinez has scored nine goals in 18 Serie A games this season, having netted 14 in 35 in the league in 2019-20, leading to interest from Barcelona.
ROUND-UP
- As Chelsea's struggles continue, Lampard is under growing pressure as head coach. Sky Sports reports the former England international will lose his job unless results improve immediately. Chelsea have lost five of their past eight Premier League games to slip to eighth in the table. The Independent, meanwhile, reports Chelsea are not interested in an interim replacement. Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri have been linked.
- Previously linked to Arsenal, Houssem Aouar may be looking elsewhere if he leaves Lyon. ESPN claims the midfielder is eager to join Barcelona or Real Madrid.
- Set to stay at Manchester City until the end of the season, Eric Garcia has been linked with a move to Barcelona when his deal expires in June. However, Mundo Deportivo says PSG are planning a move for the defender.
- Arsenal could make moves in January. Sky Sports reports they have approached Real Madrid about a move for Martin Odegaard, while Cuatro claims Sevilla are hoping to loan the midfielder.