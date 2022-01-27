Rumour Has It: Juventus set for talks to thrash out Vlahovic deal

London, January 27: Dusan Vlahovic has drawn interest from Juventus, Arsenal and Tottenham among others.
The 21-year-old has 18 months remaining on his contract and Fiorentina are keen to maximise their profit on him.
Vlahovic has netted 38 goals in the past 18 months in Serie A.
TOP STORY – FRESH TALKS ON VLAHOVIC DEAL
Juventus are set for fresh talks on Thursday on a deal to sign Fiorentina's Vlahovic, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Serbia striker has attracted plenty of interest but an agreement between the Bianconeri and Fiorentina is in place.
The stumbling block is Vlahovic's final contract and agent's fees, with a deal potentially set to trigger Alvaro Morata's exit to Barcelona, although Romano claims there are no new talks on that.
ROUND-UP
- Goal claims that Barcelona are working on a plan to raise €100million (£83m) in funds to lure Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to the Catalan club. The Blaugrana are determined to win the race to sign Haaland despite interest from wealthy giants Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
- Bayern Munich's 32-year-old forward Thomas Muller has drawn interest from Newcastle United and Everton as he approaches the final year of his contract, claims Sport Bild.
- L'Equipe claims that Bruno Guimaraes had told Lyon he wants to join Newcastle after the Magpies tabled a bid.
- The Sun reports that Manchester United have put their search for a new manager on hold as they consider whether to make Ralf Rangnick's stay permanent.
- Staying at United, numerous reports in England suggest Jesse Lingard is angry with the club as their demands have put off Newcastle's attempt to sign the player on loan.
- Ousmane Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona after all, according to Sport. The France international's representatives met with Barca boss Xavi this week.
- Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele is set to join Valencia on loan, reports Telefoot.