Rumour Has It: Juve progressing with pursuit of €100m-rated Man Utd star Pogba

London, March 2: #POGBACK? That was the hashtag used for Paul Pogba's high-profile return to Manchester Untied from Juventus in 2016 – a world-record transfer at the time.
The hashtag could be recycled as Pogba reportedly nears a return to Turin.
TOP STORY – JUVE 'FAR AHEAD' FOR POGBA
Juventus have stepped up their interest in wantaway Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to Tuttosport.
The reports says Juve are already "far ahead" with Pogba in terms of contract talks as the Serie A champions look to start negotiating with United.
Pogba – valued at €100m (£86m) – left Juve for United in 2016 and the French midfielder has also been linked to Real Madrid.
ROUND-UP
- Calciomercato claims Arsenal are eyeing Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi as star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with an exit via Barcelona.
- Milan remain interested in Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi despite failing to sign the Italy international in January, says Calciomercato.
- Dries Mertens has been linked to Inter and Chelsea but the soon-to-be free agent is set to sign a new two-year deal at Napoli, according to widespread reports in Italy.
- According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal are working on extending Bukayo Saka's contract until 2025. The 18-year-old has been linked to the likes of Liverpool and United.
- United are plotting a move for Stoke City's 18-year-old defender Nathan Collins, says The Sun.