Rumour Has It: Lewandowski on Man City's radar

London, July 15: Manchester City's pursuit of a new striker is well known.
Sergio Aguero's exit has left a void for the Premier League champions.
City have been linked with a host of big names including Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.
TOP STORY - MAN CITY MONITORING LEWANDOWSKI
Manchester City are monitoring the status of Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, according to the Daily Mail.
Lewandowski has two years remaining on his Bayern Munich deal but has previously indicated he may be open to a move elsewhere.
The report claims City are worried they may not succeed in their pursuit of Kane and see 32-year-old Lewandowski as an option given his quality and potentially lower asking price.
Man City monitoring the contract situation of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich | @TomCollomosse https://t.co/thqYkHirCE— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 14, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Liverpool is readying a £60million (€70m) bid for Inter and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella according to La Repubblica. However, Fabrizio Romano claims Inter will not sell him.
- Everton have submitted a £30m (€35m) bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but the Italian club have told the Toffees to double the offer, claims Calciomercato.
- The Telegraph reports that England full-back Kieran Trippier is desperate to return to the Premier League as he waits on a move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester United.
- The Telegraph also claims that Joe Willock will spend time on loan again at Newcastle from Arsenal. He will join the Magpies on a season-long deal.
- SPORT claims that Chelsea are tracking Sevilla's Jules Kounde after he recently rejected interest from Tottenham.
- Chelsea are looking to utilise Tammy Abraham as a sweetener in any deal to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, reports The Mirror.
- West Bromwich have turned down West Ham's offer for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, claims The Athletic.