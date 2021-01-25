Rumour Has It: Messi wanted by PSG but will Madrid target Mbappe depart?

Paris, January 25: If Paris Saint-Germain have their way, Lionel Messi will be playing for the French giants in 2021-22.
But will he be playing alongside Kylian Mbappe in Paris?
Real Madrid target Mbappe could stay.
TOP STORY – MESSI IN, MBAPPE OUT?
Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Lionel Messi but Kylian Mbappe could remain with the Ligue 1 champions, according to reports.
Barcelona captain Messi is out of contract at season's end and has been heavily linked with PSG and Manchester City.
Le Parisien says there is no doubt who will replace Mbappe at PSG if he departs for LaLiga champions Real Madrid, though Canal + journalist Pierre Menes claims the French forward is interested in staying at Parc des Princes.
ROUND-UP
- Madrid are considering a €45million (£39.9m) bid to re-sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham, according to Sport. Reguilon left the LaLiga champions at the start of the season, but Madrid have an option to buy him back within two years.
- Calciomercato says Juventus are eyeing Bayern Munich duo Corentin Tolisso and Joshua Zirkzee. Bayern are reportedly unwilling to let Zirkzee leave permanently.
- Sport 1 claims Borussia Dortmund are set to battle German rivals Bayern for Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus. The 23-year-old reportedly has a €40m release clause.
- RB Leipzig attacker Hwang Hee-chan could be loaned out amid links to West Ham, reports Kicker.
- Inter and Lautaro Martinez remain in negotiations over a new contract, reports Calciomercato. Once tipped to join Barca, Martinez's Camp Nou dream appears to be fading due to the economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Inter are not prepared to meet Martinez's wage demands at the moment.