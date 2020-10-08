Football
Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Man Utd chasing Leipzig's Upamecano

By Sacha Pisani
Dayot Upamecano
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle it out for Dayot Upamecano.

London, October 8: Dayot Upamecano is a player in demand.

The 21-year-old RB Leipzig defender and France international is wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Could he find himself playing for Liverpool or Manchester United?

TOP STORY – PREMIER LEAGUE GIANTS WANT UPAMECANO

Premier League champions Liverpool and rivals Manchester United will go head-to-head to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, according to Bild.

Upamecano was linked to the likes of Liverpool, United, Real Madrid , Paris Saint-Germain , Barcelona , Arsenal and Bayern Munich before re-signing with Bundesliga side Leipzig in July.

However, Liverpool and United are expected to return at the end of the season as they look to bolster their defences.

ROUND-UP

- Marca claims Luka Modric is prepared to take a wage cut in order to extend his Madrid contract. The 35-year-old midfielder is set to become a free agent at season's end. He has previously been linked to Milan .

- United goalkeeper Sergio Romero wants to move to MLS , says the Daily Mail. Romero, who is behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson at Old Trafford, was reportedly close to joining Everton on loan before Monday's deadline.

- Calciomercato reports Milan are prepared to make another attempt to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare in January.

- Atletico Madrid are weighing up a move for Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia following Thomas Partey's switch to Arsenal, according to Cadena Ser.

