Rumour Has It: Man City lead Messi race, Bale set to hurt Real Madrid's Mbappe hopes

London, January 7: Manchester City reportedly believe they lead the race for Lionel Messi if the star leaves Barcelona.
Messi, 33, is out of contract at Barca at the end of the season and is linked with a move from the La Liga giants.
The forward stayed at Camp Nou after sensationally requesting a transfer ahead of 2020-21, but it may have just delayed his exit.
TOP STORY – MAN CITY LEAD MESSI RACE IF STAR LEAVES
Manchester City believe they lead the race for Messi if he leaves Barcelona, according to The Telegraph.
Manchester City on alert for Lionel Messi as Barcelona presidential candidate says star forward 'likely' to leave this summer / @TelegraphDucker https://t.co/k3nlT9UqVk— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 6, 2021
City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have been most strongly linked with a move for Messi, who is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign.
Messi has scored 12 goals in 20 games in all competitions this season.
ROUND-UP
- With Gareth Bale injured, his chances of a longer stay at Tottenham appear slim. AS reports Real Madrid are expecting the attacker to return to the club at the end of his loan spell at the conclusion of the campaign, and that would hurt their chances of signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe with Bale contracted until 2022.
- Georginio Wijnaldum's future is no closer to being sorted. Sky Sports reports the midfielder and Liverpool have reached a stalemate over a new contract. Wijnaldum's deal expires at the end of the season and the Netherlands international has been linked with a move to Barcelona.
Barcelona are reportedly waiting in the wings...— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 6, 2021
- Starring at Tottenham this season, Son Heung-min could be set for a new deal. The Telegraph reports Spurs are confident the forward, who is contracted until 2023, will re-sign.
- Mesut Ozil could finally be set to leave Arsenal. DHA reports the playmaker has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year deal with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.
- With Moise Kean impressing on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, Everton are expecting an offer for the forward, according to the Liverpool Echo. Kean has 10 goals in 17 matches for PSG this season.
- Diego Alonso is under pressure at the helm of Inter Miami, and Sky Sports reports the MLS side have approached Phil Neville, who is the coach of England's women's team, to take over.