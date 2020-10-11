Rumour Has It: Man Utd and Man City chasing Pochettino

London, October 11: Mauricio Pochettino could find himself back in management sooner rather than later.
Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November, having led Spurs to the 2018-19 Champions League final.
Now, Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly considering moves for Pochettino.
TOP STORY – POCH A MAN IN DEMAND IN MANCHESTER
Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City are both eyeing Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Mirror.
Pochettino has been out of work since his Tottenham sacking last year, and the former Spurs boss has emerged as the favourite to replace struggling United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly ready to sack Solskjaer if results do not improve, while City are considering Pochettino, with Pep Guardiola yet to sign a contract extension.
ROUND-UP
- Sport claims Barcelona are already planning for the next transfer window. The LaLiga powerhouse are keen to sign two players, with City defender Eric Garcia and Lyon captain Memphis Depay at the top of the list. Barca are also looking to offload Ousmane Dembele who failed to join United on deadline day.
- Liverpool are in talks to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, claims the Mirror. It comes after Adrian struggles to deputise in the absence of injured number one Alisson.
- Tuttosport reports Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Bayern Munich star David Alaba. The two clubs are eyeing Alaba on a free transfer, with the Austria international's contract expiring at season's end. Alaba has also been linked to the likes of City and Real Madrid.
- West Ham are trying to sign Brentford star Said Benrahma in a £17million deal, according to the Telegraph.