Rumour Has It: Man Utd only suitors for Barcelona's Dembele

London, March5 : Manchester United still appear keen to sign Ousmane Dembele if the winger leaves Barcelona at the end of the season.
Dembele was told he could leave Barca in January after refusing to sign a new contract.
However, no clubs came in for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker, who will instead see out the remaining months of his deal at Camp Nou and looks set to leave on a free.
TOP STORY – UNITED ARE DEMBELE'S ONLY SUITORS
According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Dembele's options for when he leaves Barca are limited. In fact, the report claims that United are now the only team interested in the France international.
Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were among the clubs reported to hold an interest in the 24-year-old previously.
However, according to Sport's report, United are in a queue of one as it stands.
ROUND-UP
- Tottenham are now the favourites to sign Nottingham Forest's Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence, ahead of Arsenal and Bayern Munich, Goal reports.
- Journalist Raffaele Auriemma told TeleClubItalia that Fabian Ruiz is likely to leave Napoli at the end of the season and that Arsenal have made a proposal.
- AS, meanwhile, believes that Barcelona could look to sign left-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis ahead of next season.
- Another defender who looks set to join Barcelona is Andreas Christensen. Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal is close for the centre-back to join on a free from Chelsea.
- Fichajes reports that Real Madrid could become involved in a three-way tussle with Barca and Arsenal for Lille forward Jonathan David.