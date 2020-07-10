Rumour Has It: Man City eager to sign Torres, Chelsea set for further moves

London, July 10: Manchester City are reportedly eager to sign Valencia star Ferran Torres, while there is set to be further movement at Chelsea.
Torres, 20, has been linked to numerous European giants after impressing at Valencia, where he came through the youth system.
City are seeking to replace Leroy Sane, who has joined Bayern Munich, and may have found their man.
TOP STORY – MAN CITY EAGER TO SIGN TORRES
Manchester City have made signing Valencia star Torres a priority, according to Cadena SER.
Contracted at Valencia until 2021, Torres has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.
Torres has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 41 games in all competitions this season.
ROUND-UP
- With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner set to arrive, Chelsea could be set for further moves. Sport Bild reports defender Antonio Rudiger is in contact with Germany team-mate Kai Havertz as he tries to convince the Bayer Leverkusen star to head to Stamford Bridge.
- Staying at Chelsea and the Daily Express says Frank Lampard is looking to sell numerous players. It claims midfielder N'Golo Kante is among them and Real Madrid are eyeing the Frenchman.
- Emerson Palmieri and Olivier Giroud could also be set for Chelsea exits. Goal reports Inter are ready to offer €22million (£19m) plus add-ons for Emerson, while they are also interested in Giroud.
- With Luka Jovic seemingly set for a Real Madrid exit, the interest is apparently growing in the forward. The Daily Star claims Leicester City have joined the race for the forward, who is said to be a target for Chelsea.
- Back at San Siro and Inter have decided to put Matias Vecino on the transfer list, according to CalcioMercato. Vecino, 28, arrived at Inter from Fiorentina in 2017.